MOFB President Blake Hurst Media Availability Following Property Rights Rally

(Jefferson City, MO) – At 2:00 p.m. today, Tuesday, April 16, Missouri farmers and ranchers are rallying in the Missouri State Capitol’s First Floor Rotunda to support HB 1062 and SB 391, two bills relating to farmers’ property rights. Beginning approximately 3:00 p.m., Missouri Farm Bureau President Hurst will be available for telephone interviews regarding the rally and the two underlying bills.

WHO: Missouri Farm Bureau President Blake Hurst, a farmer from Westboro, Missouri.

WHAT: One-on-one interviews regarding today’s farmer rally and the bills supported by its attendees:

HB 1062, barring merchant transmission lines from utilizing Eminent Domain powers

SB 391, requiring county regulations on concentrated animal feeding operations to be no more stringent than state law and regulations

WHEN: 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019

WHERE: Via telephone

HOW: Those interested in speaking with President Hurst should call or text Eric Bohl, MOFB Director of Public Affairs, at 573-587-4679, to receive contact information