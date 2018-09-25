MOGOP Statement on Clean Missouri Ruling

The Missouri Republican Party released the following statement regarding the decision by the Missouri Supreme Court not to hear the case against Clean Missouri:

"We're disappointed with the decision of the Missouri Supreme Court not to hear the case against Clean Missouri, but the fight is far from over. Behind the sleek marketing and innocent name of Clean Missouri is an effort to slice up Missouri's legislative districts from rural to urban areas to satisfy a ridiculous fairness rule, which would certainly benefit Democrats," said Chris Nuelle, spokesperson for the Missouri Republican Party.

Nuelle continued, "Additionally, Clean Missouri is receiving an unbelievable amount of 'dark money' donations, effectively invalidating their 'clean' name. The Missouri Republican Party will be leading efforts to inform voters of the true intentions of Clean Missouri in order to defeat the initiative at the ballot box in November."

September 24th, 2018

Contact: Chris Nuelle

communications@mogop.org