MU Extension offers free farm tax workshop Nov. 17 and Dec. 1

Source: Mary Sobba, 573-581-3231

MEXICO, Mo. – University of Missouri Extension will hold a free farm tax workshop Nov. 17 and again on Dec. 1. Both sessions are 6:15-8:30 p.m.

The class will be offered via Zoom. Individuals can participate from home or in a classroom setting at several sites across the state.

MU Extension specialists and tax experts will give updates on 2020 and 2021 taxes for farmers and ranchers, says Mary Sobba, MU Extension agricultural business specialist.

Topics include changes due to recent legislation, charitable contributions, depreciation, employer-provided meals, COVID-19 relief for ag businesses, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, deferral of employer payroll taxes, the Paycheck Protection Program and the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

Registration for online-only participants

Nov. 17: extension.missouri.edu/events/farm-tax-workshop-online.

Dec. 1: extension.missouri.edu/events/farm-tax-workshop-online-1602222199.

If you have trouble with the links, call 573-581-3231.

Registration for on-site participants

Register by the day before the event by calling the telephone number for your preferred site. You can also register by going to extension.missouri.edu/events and searching for “farm tax workshop” to find the registration page for your site.

Nov. 17 locations:

• Carrollton, 660-542-1792. MU Extension Center in Carroll County, 111 N. Mason.

• Kirksville, 660-457-3469. MU Extension Center in Adair County, 503 E. Northtown Road.

• Linneus, 660-895-5123. MU Forage Systems Research Center, 21262 Genoa Road.

• Mexico, 573-581-3231. Audrain County Courthouse basement, 101 N. Jefferson St.

• Osceola, 417-646-2419. First Baptist Church, 555 Walnut St.

Dec. 1 locations:

• Bowling Green, 573-324-5464. Pike County Courthouse Annex, 210 W. Main.

• Keytesville, 660-288-3239. Chariton County Courthouse basement, 306 S. Cherry.

• Marshfield, 417-859-2044. MU Extension Center in Webster County, 805 Marshall St.

• Potosi, 573-438-2671. Washington County Library, 235 E. High St.

• St. Joseph, 816-279-1691. MU Extension in Buchanan County, 4125 Mitchell Ave.

• Caldwell County, 816-586-1010. Location to be determined.