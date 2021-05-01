MU Extension offers online hemp workshop Jan. 11-15

Source: Patricia Barrett, 573-369-2394

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri Extension offers a virtual workshop about industrial hemp 12:30-2:30 p.m. Jan. 11-15.

Topics include a legislative summary and regulatory update, agronomic practices and pests, uses for hemp, crop enterprise budgets, and processing and contracts.

Presenters include MU Extension specialists, CBD-hemp growers and processors, processors from the Tiger Fiber Hemp Co., and speakers from the Missouri Department of Agriculture and Lincoln University.

For details and registration, go to extension.missouri.edu/events/industrial-hemp-workshop-virtual or contact MU Extension in Miller County at 573-369-2394.