MU Extension offers online hemp workshop Jan. 11-15
Source: Patricia Barrett, 573-369-2394
COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri Extension offers a virtual workshop about industrial hemp 12:30-2:30 p.m. Jan. 11-15.
Topics include a legislative summary and regulatory update, agronomic practices and pests, uses for hemp, crop enterprise budgets, and processing and contracts.
Presenters include MU Extension specialists, CBD-hemp growers and processors, processors from the Tiger Fiber Hemp Co., and speakers from the Missouri Department of Agriculture and Lincoln University.
For details and registration, go to extension.missouri.edu/events/industrial-hemp-workshop-virtual or contact MU Extension in Miller County at 573-369-2394.