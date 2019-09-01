Mushroom Certification Class and Farmers’ Market Workshop

We occasionally receive inquiries about selling wild-harvested mushrooms. While this is allowed in both Missouri and Kansas, the mushrooms must be inspected by someone who has been trained and certified in mushroom identification. They must take a class specifically targeting the type of mushroom they wish to sell.

For those interested in selling morel mushrooms, a class will be offered on February 1, in Olathe, KS. The class is part of a daylong workshop offered to growers who sell at farmers’ markets. Attendees of the morel class will receive a certificate to indicate they have received the training. The certificate is good for selling morels in both Missouri and Kansas.

Growers who sell at farmers’ markets will find a wide variety of topics of interest. The keynote presentation will discuss better ways to make a profit as a farmers’ market vendor. Scott Thellman, of Juniper Hill Farms, will give the talk.

There will be a panel of farmers discussing pest control methods, cover crops, soil health, and more.

If you sell meat, poultry, eggs and processed/prepared foods at farmers’ markets, there will be breakout sessions for both Missouri and Kansas to fill you in on the regulations and other details.

A relatively new program has been developed by the USDA to promote shopping at farmers’ markets among seniors. It is called the Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP). Low-income seniors are eligible for benefits, but a farmer must be authorized to accept the payments. To find out more, there will be representatives from both Missouri and Kansas at the workshop to give you the details.

There will also be a session on selling your product to restaurants, grocery stores, schools, etc. Known as farm to institution marketing, this is an exciting way to increase your sales. Representatives from schools, farmers who sell to institutions, and the University of Missouri, will lead this discussion.

Registration for this workshop is only $20, which includes lunch. There is no extra charge for those wishing to take the morel mushroom identification course.

For more information, you may register online at: www.fromthelandofkansas.com/page/farmers-market-regional-workshops

You can find out more about the conference from Londa Nwadike, 816-482-5860 or 913-307-7391.

University of Missouri Extension programs are open to all