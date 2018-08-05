National 4-H film festival comes to Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Youth from across the nation go on location to Columbia, Mo., this summer for FilmFest 4-H, the national 4-H film festival. Co-produced by Missouri 4-H and the Missouri Film Office, FilmFest 4-H has drawn youth participants from 21 states since its inception.

“Companies across all industries use digital media every day,” said Andrea Sporcic, specialist for the Missouri Film Office. “Scriptwriting, camera framing and video editing skills are becoming as important as reading in a lot of jobs.”

Now in its eighth year, the festival brings youth together to learn from working professionals in the television and film industry. Past presenters have included film and TV directors, actors, writers, stunt performers, special effects (SFX) experts, sound engineers and commercial animal trainers. One presenter just announced for 2018 is internationally recognized SFX makeup artist Joseph Drobezko, who is fresh off the most recent season of the Syfy television series “Face Off.”

“The 4-H film festival has developed a reputation for rich interactions with professionals like Drobezko not common at other events,” said University of Missouri Extension state 4-H youth specialist Bradd Anderson, who co-produces the event. “FilmFest is a chance to get to know these professionals, learn some of their secrets and ask all your questions. It’s a place to connect and be inspired, not some large convention where you stand in line with strangers and pay money for a quick autograph.”

Sporcic agrees. “FilmFest 4-H really is a unique experience,” she said. “Over the years, it’s been exciting to see several of our youth turn their enthusiasm for film into a career path of their own.”

FilmFest 4-H takes place July 29-Aug. 1 in Columbia, Mo. Preregistration is required. Passes are available on the FilmFest 4-H website at FilmFest4H.org for $129, and conference rates are available for lodging. To keep up with the latest news and announcements, follow @filmfest4h on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more than 100 years, University of Missouri Extension has extended university-based knowledge beyond the campus into all counties of the state. In doing so, extension has strengthened families, businesses and communities.