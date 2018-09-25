National Child Passenger Safety Week Sept. 23-29

Is your young passenger’s car seat installed correctly? Are you sure they are riding in the right seat for their height and weight?

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, three out of four child safety seats are improperly installed. Missouri law requires all children under eight to be in a child safety or booster seat until they are 80 pounds or 4 feet 9 inches tall. With the variety of makes and models of car seats on the market, many caregivers are confused on how to properly install the seats. That’s where certified Child Passenger Safety technicians come in.

Keeping kids in Northwest Missouri safe on our roads is the goal of free car seat checks. Certified Child Passenger Safety technicians will assist parents and caregivers on proper car seat installation and usage. Bring your vehicle and the car seat you’d like checked or installed to one of the two free car seat check locations listed below and our CPS Technicians will help determine if it’s the correct one to keep your young passenger as safe as they can be and make sure it’s securely installed in your vehicle.

• St. Joseph: Tuesday, Sept. 25, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Green Valley Baptist Church Parking Lot, 3110 Cook Road (just west of the Belt Highway)

• Trenton: Thursday, Sept. 27, 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. – Grundy County Health Department, 1716 Lincoln Street

If you can’t make it to an event, but still want your car seat checked, visit www.seatcheck.org to find a certified technician near you.

For more information, visit http://www.savemolives.com/safety-topics/child-passengers.