NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE FORECAST

Today A slight chance of rain between 10am and 1pm, then a chance of showers after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 47. East northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight A chance of showers before 1am, then a slight chance of rain between 1am and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west northwest 18 to 28 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a northwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thanksgiving Day A chance of snow before noon, then a chance of rain and snow between noon and 1pm, then rain likely after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday Night Rain likely, mainly before 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Rain, mainly after 7am. High near 52. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night Rain, mainly before 1am. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday A chance of rain before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.