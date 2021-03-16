New Audio Available from Senator Denny Hoskins

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, recently added new audio to his media page, which is located on his Missouri Senate website. This page features audio and video for visitors to listen to and watch Sen. Hoskins address issues that are important to him and the citizens of the 21st Senatorial District.

The new audio includes Sen. Hoskins discussing Senate Bill 152 , legislation that would modify provisions relating to education; Senate Bill 153 & 97 , a measure that seeks to modify provisions relating to taxation; and Senate Bill 262 , which would modify provisions relating to transportation. All three of these proposals have passed the Missouri Senate and are in the Missouri House of Representatives for similar consideration.

Senator Hoskins will continue to add audio and video throughout the year: