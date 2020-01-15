Next big storm to target central US with a variety of hazards

Stretches of interstates 29, 35, 80, 90 and 94 are expected to lie within a broad area of snow and ice, making for difficult travel conditions.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – January 14, 2020 – Forecasters are monitoring what they say will be the next multifaceted storm to target the central United States at the end of the week. The storm is expected to bring a variety of hazards to travelers as precipitation will vary from rain to ice to snow amid the midsection of the nation.

Prior to late week, motorists will also need to be wary of several quick-hitting snow events that will sweep through the Midwest.

The late-week storm will first bring accumulating snowfall to places such as Seattle and Portland, Oregon, as well as some rain and snow to California Wednesday into Thursday, before it reaches the Central states on Friday.

Slippery travel conditions to threaten northern Plains to Great Lakes, Ohio Valley

A fresh wave of bitterly cold air will arrive in the North Central states on Thursday ahead of the storm, which will lay the groundwork for a large corridor to face wintry weather and slippery travel once precipitation arrives.

"At this time, we expect many of the major metro areas of the Midwest to face messy commutes both Friday morning and evening," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said.

Large stretches of interstates 29, 35, 80, 90 and 94 are expected to lie within a broad area of snow and ice, making for difficult travel conditions.

In some parts of the central Plains, Ohio Valley and Great Lakes, the onset of the storm may feature all snow before a changeover to ice occurs. Where precipitation remains all snow, amounts could easily surpass half a foot.