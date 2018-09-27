NEXTRGEN Tour concert comes to Caldwell County

The NEXTRGEN Tour concert is a kickoff concert for a week of educational assemblies on prevention of Bullying and promoting respect and enhancing self worth and positive attitudes, especially when youth are using social media. Music and personal experiences are shared by these talented teens. Paid for by the Caldwell County Health Dept. to reach our eight school districts the 1st week in October, which is National Bullying prevention! Everyone is welcome to enjoy the Next Era music and see how they can reach out to teens effectively.

The first concert will be in Kingston on Sunday, Sept. 30, at the Kingston Nazarene Church, the concert starts at 6:00 p.m. with a chili dog supper at 5:00 p.m., free-will donation.

The Group will perform in concert at Penny Park Oct. 2 at 6:30 p.m. Youth will meet at the Won By One Center at 6:00 p.m. Sack lunches are provided. Sponsored by the FCA and the Caldwell County Health Dept.

Oct 3rd - Concert in Polo Stagecoach Park at 6:30 p.m. Youth will meet at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Building and sack lunches will be provided. Sponsored by the FCA and the Caldwell County Health Dept.

Braymer 5th Quarter will host the concert following their home game on Oct. 5th with FCA and Caldwell County Health Dept as sponsors.

Sat Oct. 6 - Cowgill Baptist Church will host at 11: 30 a.m., lunch for youth and concert .

Sat., 0ct 5, p.m. Final concert at the American Legion, everyone welcome including surrounding youth groups. Bring your own hotdogs and buns to roast. Contact Janet Hill if you have a group coming, so she can make sure we have enough drink and chips, 816-465-1877.

This is a great time for out-of-county youth to enjoy a free concert, and also for School staff to see what they can bring back to their schools. Our health department wanted to invest in positive messages in the prevention of issues with bullying and self esteem.