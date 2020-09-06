Nicole Galloway and Missouri Democrats Should State Their Position on ‘Defund the Police’

Jefferson City – Missouri Republican Party Executive Director Jean Evans today issued the following statement urging Nicole Galloway and Missouri Democrats up and down the ballot to tell voters if they support defunding the police:

“With growing support among Democrats for defunding the police, it is time for Nicole Galloway and Missouri Democrat candidates on the 2020 ticket to tell Missouri voters if they support defunding the police. A member of the Missouri Democratic Party state committee and state senate candidate Megan Ellyia Green stated that she supports dismantling the police. Other Missouri Democrats should tell voters if they support this reckless idea to defund Missouri’s law enforcement community.”