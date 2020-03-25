NOTICE FROM CALDWELL COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Public Safety is our top priority. The Caldwell County Elected Officials and Staff are taking a proactive approach against COVID-19 to protect the health of our employees, customers, and communities.

As of March 23, 2020, the building will be locked, but all offices will be open for business. We are asking everyone who needs assistance to call before you visit the courthouse to set up an appointment. The appropriate courthouse employee will meet individuals at the door to help them conduct business.

Almost all requests can be handled online or over the phone, so if you are sick or have recently traveled, we ask that you refrain from coming into the building at all.

There is a drop-box on the north side of the courthouse near the north door (back door to the courthouse). There will also be envelopes in a box inside the north lobby door for any paperwork or payments for any of the county offices.

We appreciate your patience, understanding, and cooperation as we all do our part to protect our citizens. Listed are all the offices, what services they provide, and contact information.

Caldwell County Commissioners

Bud Motsinger, Presiding Commissioner

Rex Hibler, Western District

Jonathan Abbott, Eastern District

Caldwell County Courthouse contacts

Hours: Monday – Friday: 8:00 – 4:30 (closed Noon to 1 p.m.)

Assessor, 816-586-5261

ccassessor13@gmail.com

Tax Appraisal Assessment, Title Holders for Real Estate, Maps & Plat Books

Recorder, 816-586-3080

corecorder@gmail.com

Marriage Licenses, Land Records, Deeds, Mortgages, Surveys, Plats

Treasurer/Collector, 816-586-2781

cctreasurer13@gmail.com

Tax Bills & Collection, Personal & Real Taxes, Business Licenses, Bankruptcy, Plat Books

County Clerk Office & County Commissioners, 816-586-2571; Fax 816-586-3001

countyclerk1@gmail.com

Election Filing & Results, Voting, County Financial Management, Payroll, Employee Insurance/Benefits, Accounts Payable

County Road & Bridge Department, 816-586-2033

Circuit Clerk’s Office, 816-586-2771 or 816-586-2581

carrie.miller@courts.mo.gov

Traffic Violations & Fines, ALL Criminal (Misdemeanor & Felony), Municipal, Civil Filings, Protection Orders (If Crime Victim’s Advocate is not available), Garnishments, Divorces, and Probate

Crime Victim Advocate, 816-586-2142

advocate@caldwellco.missouri.org

Prosecuting Attorney, 816-586-2511; Fax 816-586-3084

pa@caldwellco.missouri.org

Public Administrator, 816-583-2086

License Office, 816-586-1002; Fax 816-586-1003