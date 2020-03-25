15 Days to Slow the Spread

On Monday, President Trump outlined new guidance, encouraging citizens to engage in community and personal mitigation strategies for 15 days, in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Caldwell County Health Department would like to ask all citizens to take an active role in this response, helping to protect our community.

How can you help? Consider taking the following actions.

1. Listen to and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.

2. If you fee sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider if you need to be assessed.

3. If your child is sick, keep them home. Contact your medical provider if needed.

4. If someone in your home tests positive for COVID-19, keep the entire household home. Try to separate ill persons from health persons inside the home.

5. If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.

6. If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk. Stay home. Ask for family and neighbors to help bring you items that you need.

7. Work or engage in activities from home. Consider using online platforms to work, attend church, or interact with friends.

8. Avoid social gatherings in groups of 10 or more people.

9. Avoid eating or gathering at bars, restaurants, for food courts. You can still support local businesses by using drive-thru, pickup and delivery options.

10. Avoid unnecessary travel, such as for shopping trips or social visits.

11. Do not visit nursing homes unless you provide critical assistance.

12. Practice good hygiene, including frequent hand washing, avoid touching your face, covering your cough and sneeze, and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Every member of our community can make a difference. The Caldwell County Health Department will continue to monitor the situation and provide timely updates. At this time, there are no cases of COVID-19 in Caldwell County.

Please continue to seek information from the CDC, at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

