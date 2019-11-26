NRCS Announces Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement for Little Otter Creek Reservoir in Caldwell County

COLUMBIA, MO, Nov. 22, 2019 – USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Missouri released a final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement recently for the Little Otter Creek Watershed Plan. The plan involves construction of a proposed multipurpose reservoir in Caldwell County.

The supplement addresses changes since NRCS prepared the Little Otter Creek Watershed Plan and Environmental Impact Statement in 2003. The document updates the original Environmental Impact Statement by providing more recent relevant environmental information and expanded alternatives. The supplement analyzes a range of reasonable and practicable alternatives and their expected environmental impacts.

The Little Otter Creek Reservoir near Hamilton is designed to provide 1.24 million gallons of water per day to nearly 10,000 people in Caldwell County. The reservoir will also provide flood damage reduction and water-based recreation opportunities. When complete, the reservoir will have a permanent pool of 344 acres.

“This is a major project for our staff that we’ve been working hard to complete with the help of our state and local partners,” said J.R. Flores, State Conservationist for NRCS in Missouri. “The release of the updated environmental impact statement gets us one step closer to completion.”

Public comments on the final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement will be received by NRCS through Dec. 26, 2019. Submit comments to Chris Hamilton, Assistant State Conservationist, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, Parkade Center Suite 250, 601 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, Missouri 65203-2585, or to Chris.Hamilton@usda.gov.

The final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement as well as the 2003 Little Otter Creek Watershed Plan and Environmental Impact Statement are available for viewing at http://tiny.cc/1fd33y.