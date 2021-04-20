Open Position on Planning & Zoning Board

The City of Hamilton will be taking letters of interest from residents interested in filling the open position on the Planning and Zoning Board. The citizen members for the Board serve without compensation and the term of this position is four years. Letters need to be submitted to City Hall located at 200 S. Davis by Friday, May 6, 2021, at 5:00 p.m.

Regular meetings of the Planning and Zoning Board are held on the first Wednesday of January, April, July and October. Special meetings are held as needed at a time determined by the Board Chairman or Vice-Chairman.

Jean Van Iperen

Hamilton City Administrator

City of Hamilton

200 S Davis St Hamilton, MO 64644

816-583-4911 816-583-4929 (fax)