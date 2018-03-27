Outdoor Journal

LITTER

The first day my dad worked for the Highway Department in 1957, he spent the whole day picking up trash on Missouri 13 between Kingston and Hamilton. 60 years later, we are still picking up other peoples trash.

Several Years ago, when I worked as a Conservation Agent, I noticed the Area Manager at a wildlife area putting up a NO LITTERING sign. I asked her if she knew of anyplace in the state where littering was legal. She said no, littering was illegal throughout the state. I suggested that we probably didn't need the sign then. She decided other wise and in fact put up several more. Her reasoning was, she needed to make visitors to the area realize they were serious about fighting litter.

I have kept an empty plastic lick tub in my truck for the last couple of months so that I could toss beer cans, plastic bottles and other junk in it when I pick them up along the road between my house and town. It always looks the worst this time of year before the grass greens up. The whole winters worth of Casey's cups, McDonald's sacks and other debris that people can not leave in their vehicle until they get home or stop at a gas station to dispose of have accumulated. Better to just toss it in the ditch or someone's yard.

A couple of years ago I was in Santa Fe, New Mexico to start a bicycle trip on the Santa Fe trail. I learned that the county had banned the use of plastic bags at all business. That sounded kind of radical, until we biked out of the valley and made our way north to Colorado. The ever present plastic bag caught in the fence or in the trees was non existent there. Not so much here in our area. If you turn west on 36 out of Cameron and look to the north, you will see hundreds of plastic bags and shreds of other wrapping plastic stuck in the trees and along the ground. Hundreds. It looks like a trash truck exploded or something. It doesn’t make a very good impression of our area for people passing through. Hopefully a boy scout troop or some other group will take that on as a project and clean it up. I'm not ready to ban the “WalMart bag” just yet. If I have to pick up one more of those single slice of pizza papers, that will be first on my list!