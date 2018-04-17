THE OUTDOOR JOURNAL

SPRING TURKEY SEASON

Spring is a relative term as we have been reminded the past few weekends, but Turkey Season it shall be when the sun rises on the 16th. The way the calendar fell this year and the way the Department of Conservation calculates when opening day will be worked out to an early opener for turkey hunters. At he same time, this years weather has remained unseasonably cool. The result is about as cold and bare an opener as I can remember hear in north Missouri. I recall a year when we had several inches of snow after the season opened, but it was already greener than it is now. So hunters will have to adapt a little bit and sit pretty still due to the lack of cover. On the bright side, the bugs aren’t bad out there -yet.

Hunters can take turkeys in Missouri from one half hour before sunrise until 1:00 PM. Two male turkeys or turkeys with visible beard may be taken during the season, with the following restrictions:

 You may take only one turkey during the first week.

 If you do not take one during the first week, then you may take two turkeys during the second and third week.

 You may not take two turkeys on the same day.

Forecasts for the season vary, but the official word from the MDC biologists are not overly optimistic. State wide poult production was below the five year average again last year, and hasn't been very good for several years now. It was better here in the northwest part of the state, but still below the five year average.

I am going to go out on a limb and say it will be a decent season in our part of the state. Last years drought is usually a good thing for ground nesting birds. Our winter, while long and cold, was open with very little precipitation which should have helped birds survive the winter. Time will tell. For now its time to head to the woods and enjoy some spring mornings with the king of the game birds – the wild turkey.