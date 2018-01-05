The Outdoor Journal

When it comes to mushrooms, you just never know, but it's time to start paying attention. My sister who lives in Ozark sent me a picture of a nice morel she found behind her house in a wooded ditch on Sunday the 29th. Granted its been warmer and wetter in the Springfield area, but rain and warmer temps are in the forecast for our area in the next few days, so you need to have some scouts out on the alert for the first morel to appear.

The ground is too cold and dry as I write this for any self respecting mushroom to even think about growing, but conditions may change this week. You can start to grin a little when the soil temps rise to between 45 and 50 degrees. My friend Bill Lenhart used to carry a rubber, very real looking morel in his state vehicle in the early spring before any mushrooms were out. All he had to do was hold the thing in the palm of his hand and grin to get grown men's eyes to bug out. That's the power of Morel's. Part of the spring trinity along with Wild Turkey's and Crappie, mushrooms are highly prized as a “here and gone” spring treat. So where are the best places to find mushrooms? Here are few suggestions according to Dave Smith's Blog, Wide Open Spaces:

1. Early in the season, south facing hillsides are a good bet.

2. Logged areas. Sunlight can get to the forest floor more in logged areas and there is usually plenty of dead wood around those places.

3. Places where forest fires have had their way are on everyone’s hit list, especially professional mushroom hunters. These areas are similar to logged locations in that they require a year or two to become prime. There is even a map that charts the forest fires on the continent and is followed very closely by morel hunters: it’s called the global incident map, and it can tell you what places in your area have suffered (or been blessed) by a burn.

4. Dead elm trees.

Good luck. And happy hunting.