The Outdoor Journal by Kyle Carroll

Yellow Billed Cuckoos

Since the first of the spring Robins arrived in late March, different bird species have been arriving or passing through on a regular basis. One of the last to arrive for the season is the Yellow Billed Cuckoo or Rain Crow as some people call them since they tend to call at the sound of thunder.

I heard one Saturday evening, but never did see it, This is not unusual since Cuckoo's are according to Cornell's All About Birds, “are slender, long-tailed birds that manage to stay well hidden in deciduous woodlands. They usually sit stock still, even hunching their shoulders to conceal their crisp white underparts, as they hunt for large caterpillars. .. Fortunately, their drawn-out, knocking call is very distinctive.” If you're not familiar with it, you should look it up and listen to it's call.

Cuckoo's are related to Road Runners. Both Lay eggs with as much time as five days between the laying of the next egg. Cornell says . “This “asynchronous” egg laying means the oldest chick can be close to leaving the nest when the youngest is just hatching. When food is in short supply the male may remove the youngest bird from the nest, though unlike their relative the Greater Roadrunner, they don’t feed them to the older siblings.” So they have that going for them.

Cuckoos don’t arrive here until late in the spring because the caterpillar population that they prey on need time to develop. The make up for their late arrival with “one of the shortest nesting cycles of any bird species. From the start of incubation to fledgling can take as little as 17 days. Although born naked, the young birds develop quickly; within a week of hatching the chicks are fully feathered and ready to leave the nest.

Yellow-billed Cuckoo populations declined by about 52% between 1966 and 2015, according to the North American Breeding Bird Survey and are listed as a bird in steep decline, especially in the west. They have declined mostly due to loss of habitat along creeks and ditches that have been cleared for intensive farming. As long-distance, nocturnal migrants, Yellow-Billed Cuckoos are vulnerable to collisions with, cell towers, radio antennas, wind turbines, and other structures. With any luck, you will here the distinctive call of the elusive cuckoo near you in the summer days ahead.