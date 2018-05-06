THE OUTDOOR JOURNAL by Kyle Carroll

What is the Dirty Kansa, you ask. It's the premier gravel road bike race in the world. It's a big deal. It happens right in our back yard.

Twenty years ago, the founder of the race was looking to start an event in Emporia KS that could maybe draw the same crowd as the TRANS IOWA race was doing each year in Iowa. What the organizers settled on was a pretty radical idea at the time. They decided to have an all gravel road cycling race, self supported through the rugged and lightly populated Kansas Flint Hills. That would make it a tough race to do, a challenge in other words. Oh yea, and the distance would be 200 miles, on gravel. Road cycling was the big thing in cycling then. Gravel specific bikes were not being manufactured like they are now. The DK200 helped change that. The race caught on and has grown exponentially since its inception, now attracting some of the top cyclist in the world, as well as regular folks who like a hard goal to aim for. The growth of the DK200 has coincided with the growth of gravel road riding across the country.

The race sells out every year in a very short time. Lesser distances have been added. You can ride 25, 50 or 100 miles in addition to the DK200 as it is now known.

This year, for the first time a DKXL race was launched. Thirty-three invitation only riders rolled out on Friday afternoon on a 350-mile course that took the fastest riders over 25 hours to complete. Pretty amazing athletes in this group. Most rode seven or eight hours before they stopped for their first break.

The City of Emporia benefits greatly from the large influx of people each June for what is now a multiple day event with big time national sponsors.

If you have never tried riding on gravel roads, you should. It's harder than cycling on pavement, but in my estimation, it's worth the effort. It's safer and quieter. You see more wildlife and there are unlimited routes to explore. Check out the DK200 website some time, and get out there and ride some gravel.