The Outdoor Journal by Kyle Carroll

Just about the time you think you will not be bothered with the annual fall invasion of the Asian Lady Beetles, they show up by the thousands. As soon as the corn is combined, our house gets swarmed every fall. My house is painted white, and that seems a little worse than other places, but no one is exempt from the invasion.

Introduced into this country by the Department of Agriculture in the 1960s and then again in the 1990s in an effort to control aphids, the first field populations were found in Louisiana in 1988. Since then the beetle has steadily expanded its range to include most of the U.S.

At present, Asian lady beetles appear to have few natural enemies. A small percentage of beetles are parasitized by tiny wasps and flies. As a defense against predators, the beetles secrete a foul smelling yellowish fluid from their leg joints when disturbed. Some mortality occurs at sub-freezing temperatures, although survival is enhanced within buildings and other protected locations if adequate moisture or humidity is available.

In its native land, the Asian lady beetle is mainly tree dwelling, living in forests and orchards. In Japan, it is also abundant in soybean fields. In the U.S., the beetles inhabit ornamental and agricultural crops, including roses, corn, soybeans, alfalfa and tobacco. During spring and summer, the larvae and adults feed mainly on aphids, consuming hundreds per day.

As autumn approaches, the adult beetles leave their summer feeding sites in yards, fields and forests for protected places to spend the winter. Unfortunately, homes and buildings are one such location. Studies have shown that the bugs are attracted to contrasts. Bright sunny sides of houses with shutters are one example.

According to the Kentucky University, “Asian lady beetles generally do not injure humans and are mainly a nuisance. Unlike some household pests (e.g., fleas and cockroaches), they do not reproduce indoors. Those appearing in late winter/early spring are the same individuals that entered the previous fall. Lady beetles do not attack wood, food or clothing. Nonetheless, some householders detest finding any insects indoors, and hygienic establishments such as hospitals have zero tolerance for contaminants of any kind.”

They recommend sealing entry points with calk, vacuuming bugs that get indoors as well as spraying around doors and windows with an insecticide. One of the products they recommend, I have tried and had reasonable success with is Tempo. It's available at farm stores and is used to control flies around dairy barns. Mix it in a pump up sprayer and apply as soon as you start seeing the first beetles. Good luck.