The Outdoor Journal by Kyle Carroll

While most of the news last week was dominated by the fight over whether to protect the southern border or not, a bill to protect millions of acres of public lands moved one step closer to becoming law. On Tuesday, February 13, the Senate approved a sweeping conservation bill that will create four new national monuments and fund a myriad of public land projects. The bill has wide support in the House and White House aides said President Trump is likely to sign it when it reaches his desk. The Senate vote today was 92-to-8. If it becomes law it will protect hundreds of miles of wild rivers and save taxpayers $9,000,000 according to the Congressional Budget Office. The bill would designate 1,300,000 acres as wilderness, which would prohibit roads and motorized vehicles. More than 370,000 acres that are new national parks would no longer be available for mining. The House is expected to take up the bill after its February break.

The centerpiece of the public lands package is the permanent re-authorization of the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). Established in 1964, the LWCF takes earnings from offshore energy development—in theory, up to $900 million per year in royalties—and invests them in public lands. The money has been used to acquire lands and create opportunities for recreation across the country. The LWCF coalition estimates the fund has a reach that extends to nearly every county in the nation. It has had a hand in creating and maintaining state and local parks, playgrounds, swimming pools, bikeways, boat ramps and more. After 54 years, congress let the LWCF expire on Sept. 30, 2018. For every day of its expiration, the fund has lost $2.5 million that would have potentially been used for conservation. This bill restores that funding, and that's a good deal for all of us.