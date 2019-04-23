The Outdoor Journal by Kyle Carroll

Week one of Missouri's Spring Turkey Season is in the books. Hunters managed to kill 18,787 birds during the first 7 days of the 21 day season. 15,144 of those were adult Toms, 3,465 were juveniles and 178 unfortunate hens with beards were included in the first weeks harvest.

The Juvenile harvest was lower than ideal as was predicted after a couple of poor hatch years. While the weather was not a factor, the early start to the season after a late spring may have been, at least in our area here north of the Missouri River.

A few years ago, the Conservation Department changed from the traditional, “first Monday after the 21st” start date for the season to a formula that sets the season on “the third Monday in April.” By using the new formula, the season fell one week earlier on the calendar than it would have under the old formula, since April 1 was on a Monday. Combine that with a late spring and you have a very early start to the season in here in north Missouri.

Breeding was most likely just under way making it a little tougher to call birds since very few hens were nesting on April 15, in 2019. Once hens are further along with nesting, a hunter has a better chance to call in a Tom.

One other effect of the extra early season was the higher weights of some of the adult birds harvested. Jim Martin arrowed a 27 ½ lb bird in DeKalb County, the heaviest I have ever heard of. Several other 26 lb birds were also reported. Weights aren’t recorded now at check stations like they used to be, so the information is anecdotal, but the birds I am aware of being so heavy makes me think that breeding had just begun as well. Toms will lose some weight between now and the end of the season. It’s tough to strut and show off in the spring sunshine and eat at the same time. Best of luck the rest of the way and be safe.