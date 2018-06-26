The Outdoor Journal, by Kyle Carroll

The drought continues and ponds in our area are very low. Some ponds even experienced fish kills when the low water warmed up extra fast last month. But the show must go on and some fishermen have been having success even with the low water and warm weather.

Fishing for catfish in the Grand and other rivers is only going to get better in the warm summer days ahead. The odds are that most of us won’t land a state record fish this summer, nevertheless a nice fish on the stringer usually prompts the question, “What does it take to qualify for a Master Angler award?” The qualifications are actually pretty steep. For example, a channel catfish would have to be either 12 pounds or 30 inches in length to qualify. A black bass needs to be 8 pounds or 23 inches to be a master angler catch.

The Conservation Department has established both length and weights for most Missouri species so it is easy to determine if your catch is eligible for recognition. Using length or weight allows you to release the fish and still qualify for the award if you choose to. Your fish can qualify by either length or weight, so weigh and measure your lunker before you turn it loose or put it in the freezer.

The weights and lengths, as well as the application form for a master angler fish can be obtained online at WWW.MDC.MO.GOV.