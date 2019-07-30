The Outdoor Journal by Kyle Carroll

I was never one to be very impressed with fishing records, but when you see one that has stood since 1932 it is worth noting. The description of how the world record bass was caught comes from FISHES of the Central United States by Joseph R. Tomelleri and Mark E. Eberle's description of the Large mouth Bass on page 170.

“On the second of June, 1932, 18 year old George Washington Perry set the standard by which all largemouth bass have been measured. Perry was fishing from a homemade wooden boat in a slough called Montgomery Lake on the Ocmulgee River in rural Georgia. With his $1.33 bait casting rig and his only lure, a wooden Creek Club Wigglefish, Perry hooked and landed a world record 22 lbs. 4 oz. Largemouth bass. Perry, who was fishing to put food on the table, cleaned and ate the fish after having its weight and measurements certified. For the past half-century, anglers have been targeting Perry's record.”

The authors go on to say that if the record is ever broken, it might come from “San-Diego Lakes” in southern California, which have been stocked with Florida Large Mouths and have produced several 18 lb. fish. Six to ten pound bass are the normal ranges for big bass in the mid west, with the 10 pounders coming from the southern part of the range.

The next world record bass has been tabbed as a million dollar fish when and if it's ever boated, referring to the sure to result offers of endorsements by boat, tackle and outdoor gear producing companies.

So, there’s your mark to shoot for, a bass that weighs as much as a turkey gobbler. It could happen.