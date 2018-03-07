OUTDOOR JOURNAL by Kyle Carroll

If paddling or wading in the dark along the shore of a pond or lake looking for large green frogs to grab or gig sounds like fun, you are in luck. Missouri's frogging season is underway. The hunting season for bullfrogs and green frogs began at sunset on June 30 and ends Oct. 31. Sportsmen can hunt frogs with a hunting or a fishing permit. Options for frog taking include by hand, net, gig or pole and line. People who have a hunting permit can take frogs by hunting methods like, a 22-caliber rifle, pellet gun or bow. Permits aren't required for those younger than 16 or older than 65. Artificial light can be used and the daily limit is eight frogs. The possession limit allows people to store no more than 16 frogs at a time.

Why is there a limit or a season on frogs you ask? Mostly because of the time it takes for a bullfrog to mature. Bullfrogs are classified as game animals in Missouri and are regulated by the wildlife code. The time frame for a frog to go from egg to maturity is like this: A female bull frog lays a clutch of 20,000 or so eggs, these eggs take 4-5 days to hatch. Once these “tadpoles” are on their own, they need 11-14 months to grow before the metamorphose into actual froglets takes place. These froglets need another 2-3 years to develop into adult frogs. The adult frogs are the ones that breed and reproduce. So you can see that if there were not some protection afforded the bullfrog, it would be easy to have lots of adults removed from the population before they had a chance to breed.

The “ger-a-a-rumm” of the male bullfrog can be heard up to a half mile at times, and is a iconic sound of the prairie summer. Now you now that it took the old boy two or three summers to get to the place where he can sing about it.