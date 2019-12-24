The Outdoor Journal by Kyle Carroll

The last known siting of a spotted skunk in DeKalb County was in the early 1980's near Oak (western DeKalb County) by Noland Puley, who was loading some hay when he saw the smaller of Missouri's two skunk species, the stripped skunk being the more common. Most of the counties in northwest Missouri have seen a similar decline in the once common species. During my years as a conservation agent, I turned around more than once to examine a road-killed skunk, hoping to identify a spotted skunk and a remnant population. I never did. In fact, I've never seen one.

Old timers referred to the spotted skunk as Civet Cats. In the 1940's the average number of pelts harvested was over 18,000. By 1977, less than 50 were caught by trappers.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, “Spotted skunks inhabit open prairies, brushy areas, and cultivated land. They seem to require some form of cover such as a brushy field border, fence row, or heavily vegetated gully between the den and foraging areas.”

Skunks eat plant and animal materials in about equal amounts. They eat bees and wasps as well as their hives, larvae, and honey. Skunks also eat large numbers of mice, rats, moles, shrews, ground squirrels, young rabbits, and chipmunks. Birds and their eggs are rarely eaten.

The spotted skunk was most common in the western half of the state, but it is now extremely rare and is listed as endangered in Missouri. The decline is mainly due to farming practices that eliminate the brushy cover this species requires. Clean farming and the use of pesticides have hastened the decline of this beneficial insectivore.