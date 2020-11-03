The Outdoor Journal by Kyle Carroll

March – A Month of Change

A month of transition would probably be more accurate. Up and down on temperature and back and forth between winter and spring, with longer days and warmer temperatures the trend.

When March arrives it's still winter. Birds are still flocking to the feeder. Northern migrants for the most part are still hanging around. White Crowned Sparrows, for example, that will summer from Montana on north to the arctic are still here while Cardinals are signing in the tops of the trees on cold but sunny mornings. Snowbirds are still scratching in the hulls around the base of my feeder when Robins begin to show up in flocks. Now, Bluebirds have started examining potential nest sights, sort of like new couples look at buying or renting their first house.

This week, the first Blue Herons arrived back from their winter destinations. It's always good to see the first big Blue Heron loping its way from along the treetops after several months of winter without them. Buzzards won't be far behind. Snow geese have been streaming by for a couple of weeks. The transition from winter to summer bird populations continues its parade across our north Missouri skyline.

Meanwhile, back at the bird feeder, take a last look at the distinctive little white crowned sparrow. While they are still around because from Montana north, all of Alaska and across the top tier of Canada is where you would have to go to find one come July. And they will travel the 1000's of miles to their summer homes with a six inch wing span, not six footers like their large blue feathered brethren that just arrived to from the south. That's March.