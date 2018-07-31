THE OUTDOOR JOURNAL by Kyle Carroll

Concern has been mounting over the recent drastic drop in monarch butterfly numbers. The decline seems to be due to habitat loss both here and on their wintering grounds in Mexico. This has generated a lot of interest in growing Milkweed plants, since Monarchs feed exclusively on milkweeds. Milkweeds provide food and nectar for many species of butterflies so establishing a few in your garden or wildflower plantings is helpful.

There are 18 species of milkweeds native to Missouri that grow everywhere from wetlands to dry glades. You can collect seeds in the next few weeks and plant your own milkweeds anytime from November and March.

Butterfly weed and Common Milkweed are two good species to plant in our area. The common milkweed is easy to spot because it's a tall plant and most people are familiar with the pods full of seeds with the silky parachutes attached. Butterfly weed is harder to locate at seed collection time, but it too has a pod that cracks open, allowing the wind to distribute the seed. ( Next year, flag or put some construction tape on a few roadside plants while they are blooming. You will be able to quickly locate the plants later and collect the seed.) Collect a handful of seeds and plant the seeds in pots about a ¼ inch deep. Make sure your potting soils is damp and sterile so you won't have weeds. Some people fill the pot with soil, then drop pot a few times until the soil is firmly packed.

Place the pot in an exposed sunny place so that sun, snow and ice will break the dormancy of the seeds. You may need to thin the seedlings in spring. The seedlings that come up are very hardy and can live in the pot for a long time. Wait until they have two or three leaves before transplanting.

Start looking for plants now. When the seed pods are ripe, collect your seeds and make plans for your fall planting. You will be rewarded for your efforts by butterflies in the future.