The Outdoor Journal by Kyle Carroll

The Migratory Generation

One of the great events in nature is underway now. You may have noticed here and there a monarch butterfly winging its way south for the winter. This is the fourth and final generation to be produced this summer, and they are headed south.

The Monarch butterflies that arrived last spring are long gone. They died shortly after finding the first milkweed plants of the year and depositing their eggs. Three more generations of Monarchs have completed that life cycle since the weather warmed and the landscape awoke from winter.

The life cycle of a butterfly is amazing enough when you examine the changes from larvae to caterpillar then to a completely different creature with wings and a different digestive system. But the fourth generation of Monarch butterflies each summer tops them all. This generation will not complete a life cycle in 30 days or so like their parents. This is the migratory generation. The caterpillars that were recently munching away on Milkweed leaves will, or have spun a cocoon and transformed into a Monarch butterfly just like their parents, but this group will now, without ever having done it before, begin to migrate south. Capable of traveling 12 or so miles an hour and sometimes up to 250 miles at a time, they will eventually find their way to the same mountain valley in Mexico where their ancestors wintered a year ago. They will winter there in untold numbers. In the spring they will fly thousands of miles back to North America on tattered and faded wings. Following the emerging Milkweed plants northward across the continent, they will deposit eggs and expire, perpetuating the species for another season.

How they accomplish this feat is not exactly known, but the offspring of those tattered and worn looking Monarchs that arrived shortly after the milkweeds were a few inches tall here last spring, will now repeat the feat that their parents accomplished last winter. Bon voyage friends, we'll see you in the spring.