The City of Breckenridge, MO, is now accepting applications for a part-time Maintenance/Water Person. For details, call Breckenridge City Hall and request an application and job description sheet, 660-644-5613. Leave name, full mailing address and return call number please.

Sandie Devine, Clerk, City of Breckenridge, PO Box 164, 783 W. Oak, Breckenridge, MO 64625, Phone: 660-644-5613, Fax: 660-644-5613