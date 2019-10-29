Patrol Launches New Safety Video “If I Could Just Go Back”

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces a new traffic safety program for teenage and adult drivers entitled, “If I Could Just Go Back." Public information officers at each troop headquarters are available to schools, civic organizations, and churches to present a safety program, which includes the showing of "If I Could Just Go Back." There is no cost for the program.

This new traffic safety program is appropriate for those 14 years of age and older. The Patrol's Public Information & Education Division and MultiMedia Unit created the new generation 15-minute video, which uses photographs, music, and testimonials from victims and family members. The video focuses on risky behaviors behind the wheel, such as: drinking and driving, failure to use occupant restraints, inattentive driving, texting, and excessive speed.

“You can't go back. Traffic crashes cannot be undone," said Colonel Olson. “However, they can be prevented. Every driver on the road has the ability to help us reduce traffic crashes by paying attention, driving sober, obeying all traffic laws, and ensuring that everyone in the vehicle uses a seat belt.”

The video is a collaborative effort among the Missouri State Highway Patrol, State Farm, Evergy, Farm Bureau, Operation Lifesaver, and Bloomsdale Excavating Co. Inc. Additional sponsors include the family and friends of the late Mr. Dave Mudd, Missouri Electric Cooperatives, and The Builders’ Association.

"This poignant video puts into perspective the importance of being an attentive, sober driver," said Colonel Olson. "When someone dies in a traffic crash, their family and their community are forever changed. I sincerely appreciate the organizations and individuals whose donations made this project possible. This video provides an important safety message: Make good choices every time you're behind the wheel, so you never have to say, "If I Could Just Go Back."