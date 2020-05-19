Planned Road Work for Northwest Missouri, May 18 - 24

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of May 18 – 24.

All road closures for roadwork, incidents, and ongoing flooding can be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project in the westbound lanes from the Livingston County line to Route 13 through June. This includes a 14-foot width restriction.

Route U – Pothole patching from Route 13 to Route K, May 18 – 20

Route B – Pothole patching from Route 116 to the Ray County line, May 21 – 22

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the Clay County line to just north of Route 116 through mid-July. This could include periodic ramp closures.

I-35 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project from the DeKalb County line to Shoal Creek near Exit 48 through early June. The resurfacing project is scheduled to begin in mid-August and run through the beginning of November.

U.S. Route 169 – Milling from Route U to the Clay County line, May 18 – 22

Route Y – Culvert repair 1 mile south of Route NN, May 21 – 22

Daviess County

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 69 to 135th Street, May 21, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route B – Pothole patching from Route 13 to I-35, May 18 – 20

Route RA – Culvert repair 0.2 miles west of Route 190, May 20

Route T – Pothole patching, May 21 – 22

DeKalb County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over the North Fork of Lost Creek through June. The bridge is part of Governor Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program. More info: https://www.modot.org/dekalb-county-route-north-fork-lost-creek-bridge

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from Route 31 to just east of Route AC (Riverside Road, Buchanan County) through June. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. A 10.5-foot width restriction is in place.