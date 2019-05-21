Planned Road Work for Northwest Missouri, May 20 - 26

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of May 20 – 26.

Continued flooding may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change.

Caldwell County

Route B – Pothole patching from Nettleton to Route U, May 20 – 21

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair from Route M to Route 13, May 20 – 23

Route U – Pothole patching from Route 13 to Route K, May 22 – 23