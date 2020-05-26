Planned Road Work for Northwest Missouri, May 25 - 31

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of May 25 – 31.

MoDOT will halt temporary lane closures throughout the state to accommodate an increase in traffic due to the Memorial Day holiday. Most temporary lane closures will stop at noon on Friday, May 22, and resume Tuesday morning, May 26. Some long-term closures and head-to-head traffic will remain in place. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project in the westbound lanes from the Livingston County line to Route 13 through early July. This includes a 14-foot width restriction.

Route 13 – Bridge rehabilitation project over U.S. Route 36 in Hamilton through July. The bridge will remain narrowed until repairs are complete. Westbound U.S. Route 36 will be reduced to one lane under the bridge during daylight hours.

Route B – Pothole patching from Route 116 to the Ray County line, May 26 – 27

Daviess County

Route 33 – Chip seal project from NE 270th Street to NW 272nd Street, May 27

Route 190 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route B to 340th Street, May 27, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 190 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Reel Avenue to Prairie Avenue, May 28, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route B – Pothole patching from Route 13 to I-35, May 26

Route RA – Culvert repair 0.2 miles west of Route 190, May 26

Route T – Pothole patching, May 27

DeKalb County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over the North Fork of Lost Creek through June. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. More info: https://www.modot.org/dekalb-county-route-north-fork-lost-creek-bridge

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from Route 31 to just east of Route AC (Riverside Road, Buchanan County) through June. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. A 10.5-foot width restriction is in place.