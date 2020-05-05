Planned Road Work for Northwest Missouri, May 4 – 10

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of May 4 – 10.

All road closures for roadwork, incidents, and ongoing flooding can be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project in the westbound lanes from the Livingston County line to Route 13 through June. This includes a 14-foot width restriction.