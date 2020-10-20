Planned Road Work for Northwest Missouri, Oct. 19 – 25

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Oct. 19 – 25.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project through spring 2021. Single-lane closures around the repair sites could remain up around-the-clock in order to allow the pavement to cure. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Clinton County

I-35 – Column protection work as part of a resurfacing project from the Clay County line to just north of Route 116 through late October

Route 33 – CLOSED for permit work from one-half-block north of Plattsburg Street to Cedar Street in Lathrop, Oct. 19

Route 33 – CLOSED for permit work from Oak Street to Clinton Street in Lathrop, Oct. 20

Route 33 – CLOSED for permit work at Clinton Street, Oct. 21

Daviess County

I-35 – Concrete replacement at various spots southbound from Route C (78 mile marker) to Route DD (72 mile marker), Oct. 19 – 20. The work zones will be short in length and may remain up around-the-clock.

Route P – Pothole patching from Route 13 to Route K, Oct. 19 – 21

Route Y – Drainage work 1 mile south of Route 6, Oct. 21

I-35 – Concrete replacement at various spots northbound from the 77.2 mile marker to the 77.6 mile marker just south of Route C, Oct. 21. The work zone may remain up around-the-clock.

Route K – Pothole patching from Route P to Route 6, Oct. 22 – 23