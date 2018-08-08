Primary Election Results in Caldwell County

Unofficial Results of Caldwell County Primary Election

CALDWELL COUNTY PROPOSITION

Shall the office of Prosecuting Attorney be made full time?

Yes – 1,226 No – 1,039

CITY OF HAMILTON QUESTION

Shall the city impose a local use tax?

Yes – 196 No – 180

MIRABILE C-1 SCHOOL PROP. 1

Shall Mirabile C-1 increase their tax levy?

No – 68 Yes – 61

MISSOURI PROP. A

Right to Work

No – 1,622 Yes - 706

REPUBLICAN PARTY

US Senator

Josh Hawley 867

Tony Monetti 178

Kristi Nichols 136

Austin Petersen 113

Christina Smith 102

Ken Patterson 52

Peter Pfeifer 37

Fred Ryman 35

Brian G. Hagg 18

Courtland Sykes 18

Bradley Krembs 14

State Auditor

Saundra McDowell 629

Kevin M. Roach 349

David Wasinger 261

Paul Curtman 183

US Rep. Dist. 6

Sam Graves 1,476

State Rep. Dist. 8

James W. (Jim) Neely 1,481

Circuit Judge, Circuit 43, Div. 1

Tom Chapman 1,373

Circuit Judge, Circuit 43, Div. 2

Ryan W. Horsman 1,365

Presiding Commissioner

C.R. (Bud) Motsinger 1,407

Western Dist. Commissioner

Rex Hibler 595

Dale T. Crabb 343

County Clerk

Christine Owen 1,160

Don Ives 394

Recorder of Deeds

Julie Hill 1,470

Prosecuting Attorney

Brady C. Kopek 1,350

DEMOCRATIC PARTY

US Senator

Claire McCaskill 3,82

Carla (Coffee) Wright 41

John Hogan 33

David Faust 26

Angelica Earl 25

Leonard Steinman II 16

Travis Gonzalez 14

State Auditor

Nicole Galloway 475

US Rep., District 6

Henry R. Martin 204

Winston Apple 137

Ed Andres 124

State Rep., Dist. 8

Caleb McKnight 449

Circuit Judge, Circuit 43, Div. 2

Brent Elliott 468

Associate Circuit Judge

Jason A. Kanoy 491

Presiding Commissioner

Dennis Walker 486

County Clerk

Sharon E. Wright 490

Circuit Clerk

Carrie Miller 494

LIBERTARIAN PARTY

US Senator

Japheth Campbell 9

State Auditor

Sean O’Toole 8

US Rep., District 6

Dan Hogan 9

GREEN PARTY

US Senator

Jo Crain 3

Jerome Bauer 1

State Auditor

Don Fitz 4

CONSTITUTION PARTY

State Auditor

Jacob Luetkemeyer 3