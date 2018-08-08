Home / News / Primary Election Results in Caldwell County
Local results

Primary Election Results in Caldwell County

Wed, 08/08/2018 - 09:59 admin

Unofficial Results of Caldwell County Primary Election

 

CALDWELL COUNTY PROPOSITION

Shall the office of Prosecuting Attorney be made full time?

Yes – 1,226   No – 1,039

 

CITY OF HAMILTON QUESTION

Shall the city impose a local use tax?

Yes – 196   No – 180

 

MIRABILE C-1 SCHOOL PROP. 1

Shall Mirabile C-1 increase their tax levy?

No – 68   Yes – 61  

 

MISSOURI PROP. A

Right to Work

No – 1,622  Yes - 706

 

 

REPUBLICAN PARTY

US Senator

Josh Hawley                        867

Tony Monetti                        178

Kristi Nichols                        136

Austin Petersen            113

Christina Smith            102

Ken Patterson            52

Peter Pfeifer                        37

Fred Ryman                        35

Brian G. Hagg                        18

Courtland Sykes            18

Bradley Krembs            14

 

State Auditor

Saundra McDowell            629

Kevin M. Roach            349

David Wasinger            261

Paul Curtman                        183

 

US Rep. Dist. 6

Sam Graves                        1,476

 

State Rep. Dist. 8

James W. (Jim) Neely              1,481

 

Circuit Judge, Circuit 43, Div. 1

Tom Chapman            1,373

 

Circuit Judge, Circuit 43, Div. 2

Ryan W. Horsman            1,365

 

Presiding Commissioner

C.R. (Bud) Motsinger         1,407

 

Western Dist. Commissioner

Rex Hibler                        595

Dale T. Crabb                   343

 

County Clerk

Christine Owen            1,160

Don Ives                        394

 

Recorder of Deeds

Julie Hill                        1,470

 

Prosecuting Attorney

Brady C. Kopek            1,350

 

DEMOCRATIC PARTY

US Senator

Claire McCaskill              3,82

Carla  (Coffee) Wright     41

John Hogan                    33

David Faust                   26

Angelica Earl                 25

Leonard Steinman II      16

Travis Gonzalez            14

 

State Auditor

Nicole Galloway            475

 

US Rep., District 6

Henry R. Martin            204

Winston Apple              137

Ed Andres                    124

 

State Rep., Dist. 8

Caleb McKnight            449

 

Circuit Judge, Circuit 43, Div. 2

Brent Elliott                    468

 

Associate Circuit Judge

Jason A. Kanoy            491

 

Presiding Commissioner

Dennis Walker            486

 

County Clerk

Sharon E. Wright            490

 

Circuit Clerk

Carrie Miller                        494

 

LIBERTARIAN PARTY

US Senator

Japheth Campbell            9

 

State Auditor

Sean O’Toole                        8

 

US Rep., District 6

Dan Hogan                        9

 

GREEN PARTY

US Senator

Jo Crain                        3

Jerome Bauer                        1

 

State Auditor

Don Fitz                        4

 

CONSTITUTION PARTY

State Auditor

Jacob Luetkemeyer            3

