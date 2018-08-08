Primary Election Results in Caldwell County
CALDWELL COUNTY PROPOSITION
Shall the office of Prosecuting Attorney be made full time?
Yes – 1,226 No – 1,039
CITY OF HAMILTON QUESTION
Shall the city impose a local use tax?
Yes – 196 No – 180
MIRABILE C-1 SCHOOL PROP. 1
Shall Mirabile C-1 increase their tax levy?
No – 68 Yes – 61
MISSOURI PROP. A
Right to Work
No – 1,622 Yes - 706
REPUBLICAN PARTY
US Senator
Josh Hawley 867
Tony Monetti 178
Kristi Nichols 136
Austin Petersen 113
Christina Smith 102
Ken Patterson 52
Peter Pfeifer 37
Fred Ryman 35
Brian G. Hagg 18
Courtland Sykes 18
Bradley Krembs 14
State Auditor
Saundra McDowell 629
Kevin M. Roach 349
David Wasinger 261
Paul Curtman 183
US Rep. Dist. 6
Sam Graves 1,476
State Rep. Dist. 8
James W. (Jim) Neely 1,481
Circuit Judge, Circuit 43, Div. 1
Tom Chapman 1,373
Circuit Judge, Circuit 43, Div. 2
Ryan W. Horsman 1,365
Presiding Commissioner
C.R. (Bud) Motsinger 1,407
Western Dist. Commissioner
Rex Hibler 595
Dale T. Crabb 343
County Clerk
Christine Owen 1,160
Don Ives 394
Recorder of Deeds
Julie Hill 1,470
Prosecuting Attorney
Brady C. Kopek 1,350
DEMOCRATIC PARTY
US Senator
Claire McCaskill 3,82
Carla (Coffee) Wright 41
John Hogan 33
David Faust 26
Angelica Earl 25
Leonard Steinman II 16
Travis Gonzalez 14
State Auditor
Nicole Galloway 475
US Rep., District 6
Henry R. Martin 204
Winston Apple 137
Ed Andres 124
State Rep., Dist. 8
Caleb McKnight 449
Circuit Judge, Circuit 43, Div. 2
Brent Elliott 468
Associate Circuit Judge
Jason A. Kanoy 491
Presiding Commissioner
Dennis Walker 486
County Clerk
Sharon E. Wright 490
Circuit Clerk
Carrie Miller 494
LIBERTARIAN PARTY
US Senator
Japheth Campbell 9
State Auditor
Sean O’Toole 8
US Rep., District 6
Dan Hogan 9
GREEN PARTY
US Senator
Jo Crain 3
Jerome Bauer 1
State Auditor
Don Fitz 4
CONSTITUTION PARTY
State Auditor
Jacob Luetkemeyer 3