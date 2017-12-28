Produce safety training offered for fruit, vegetable growers

Fruit and vegetable growers can meet training requirements of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) at workshops at several locations throughout Missouri in early 2018.

FSMA includes rules for produce growers that are intended to reduce the risk of contamination from E. coli, listeria, salmonella and other disease-causing microbes, said Londa Nwadike, consumer food safety specialist with University of Missouri Extension and Kansas State Research and Extension. The rules set standards related to water quality, use of manure and compost, and worker health and hygiene.

“Because some produce is not cooked before eating, it’s essential that anyone handling fresh fruit and vegetables along the grower-to-consumer chain use the best practices possible to ensure safety,” Nwadike said.

Dates and locations

· Jan. 11, St. Joseph (at the Great Plains Growers Conference).

· Jan. 25, St. Peters.

· Jan. 29, Springfield.

· Feb. 1, Jackson.

· March 2, Kansas City (at the National Farmers Union Convention).

· March 14, Buffalo.

The one-day workshop covers how to identify risks, best practices to reduce risks, key parts of the FSMA’s produce safety rule, and how to develop a farm food safety plan.

Participants will be eligible to receive a Certificate of Course Attendance from the Association of Food and Drug Officials that verifies they have attended the course, which is a requirement for compliance with the FSMA produce safety rule. Certificates are issued to individuals who attend the course and do not stay with the farm or organization if those individuals leave.

For more information about the workshops or about FSMA, visit ksre.k-state.edu/foodsafety/produce or call 816-482-5860. Call 573-243-3581 for more information on the Jackson workshop.

The workshops are sponsored by the University of Missouri, Kansas State University, Lincoln University, and the Kansas and Missouri departments of agriculture.

For more than 100 years, University of Missouri Extension has extended university-based knowledge beyond the campus into all counties of the state. In doing so, extension has strengthened families, businesses and communities.