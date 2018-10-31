PSC Approves Agreement Authorizing Ameren Missouri To Construct Wind Generation Facility

The Missouri Public Service Commission has granted a certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN) to Ameren Missouri to construct and operate an approximate 400 megawatt wind generation facility (known as High Prairie Wind Farm) in Schuyler and Adair counties.

Under an agreement approved by the Commission, the High Prairie Wind Farm will be constructed pursuant to a Build Transfer Agreement (BTA) between Ameren Missouri and TG High Prairie Holdings, LLC (TG Holdings). TG Holdings formed a special-purpose entity (TG High Prairie) to complete the project. Once the facility is built, TG High Prairie will merge into Ameren Missouri, with Ameren Missouri to be the surviving entity. Also under the agreement, Ameren Missouri will comply with various provisions intended to mitigate the impact of the wind project on the environment and Missouri wildlife.

As part of its application, Ameren Missouri also sought to establish a Renewable Energy Standard Cost Recovery Mechanism (RESRAM). In its decision, the Commission granted Ameren Missouri’s request.

Ameren Missouri provides electric service to approximately 1.26 million customers in Missouri.