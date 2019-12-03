PSC Approves Agreement Authorizing Ameren Missouri To Construct A Wind Generation Facility In Atchison County

The Missouri Public Service Commission has granted a certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN) to Ameren Missouri to construct, own and operate an approximate 157 megawatt wind generation facility (known as the Brickyard Hills Wind Facility) in Atchison County.

Under an agreement approved by the Commission, the Brickyard Hills Wind Facility will be constructed pursuant to a Build Transfer Agreement (BTA) between Ameren Missouri and EDF-RE US Development, LLC. EDF-RE US Development, LLC formed a special-purpose entity (Brickyard Hills Project, LLC) to complete the project.

Once the facility is built, Ameren Missouri will purchase 100% of the ownership interest in Brickyard Hills Project, LLC and merge Brickyard Hills Project, LLC into Ameren Missouri. Also under the agreement, Ameren Missouri will comply with various provisions intended to mitigate the impact of the wind project on the environment and Missouri wildlife.

Ameren Missouri provides electric service to approximately 1.26 million customers in Missouri.