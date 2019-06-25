PSC GRANTS EMPIRE REQUEST RELATED TO WIND GENERATION FACILITIES

JEFFERSON CITY---The Missouri Public Service Commission has granted certificates of convenience and necessity (CCN) to The Empire District Electric Company (Empire) to build two wind generation facilities (each up to 150 MWs) located in the Missouri counties of Barton, Dade, Jasper and Lawrence (known as Kings Point and North Fork Ridge). The Commission has also granted Empire a CCN to build a wind generation facility of up to 301 MWs located in Neosho County, Kansas (known as Neosho Ridge).

Both applications filed by Empire included requests for authority to construct, own, and operate the related transmission interconnection assets and approval of using federal tax incentives in conjunction with a tax equity partnership structure to finance the wind projects.

The Commission granted the CCN’s determining: 1) There is a need for the service; 2) Empire is qualified to provide the proposed service; 3) Empire has the financial ability to provide the service; 4) Empire’s proposal is economically feasible; and 5) The service promotes the public interest.

The Commission determined the wind projects will add renewable generation capacity at reduced costs to customers because they take advantage of tax benefits through tax equity partnerships. “By utilizing a tax equity partnership,” said the Commission, “Empire has the opportunity to bring $169 million of savings to customers over the 20-year IRP (Integrated Resource Plan) period, and up to $295 million in customer savings over a 30-year period.”

The Commission noted in its decision that in addition to cost savings for customers, wind generation has other benefits including helping to diversify Missouri’s energy generation mix, providing renewable energy, and providing local and state economic benefits such as property taxes, land lease payments, and jobs. “Wind generation also helps corporations in Missouri to perform more competitively, as there is an emergence of corporate customer interest in renewable energy and corporations are seeking increased options for purchasing renewable power,” said the Commission.

In addition, the Commission stated the wind projects would provide benefits to Empire’s customers by providing a replacement for expiring wind generation contracts, giving Empire control over those wind generation assets, and continuing to provide value for their expected lifetime which is longer than the 20-year term of a typical purchased power agreement.

The Empire District Electric Company serves approximately 153,000 electric customers in the Missouri counties of Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Polk, St. Clair, Stone and Taney.