PSC To Hold Local Public Hearing In Liberty In KCP&L-GMO And KCP&L Electric Rate Cases

JEFFERSON CITY---The Missouri Public Service Commission will hold a local public hearing in Liberty, Missouri on July 9, 2018 in electric rate cases filed by KCP&L-Greater Missouri Operations Company (GMO) and Kansas City Power & Light Company (KCP&L). The local public hearing schedule appears below.

July 9—Liberty. Clay County Courthouse, 3rd Floor Commission Hearing Room, 1 Courthouse Square. A PSC Staff public information/question and answer session starts at 6:00 p.m. with the Commission receiving testimony from the public following the question and answer session.

This local public hearing will be held in a facility that meets the accessibility requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Any person who needs additional accommodations to participate in this hearing should call the Public Service Commission’s hotline at 1-800-392-4211 (voice) or Relay Missouri at 711 before the hearing.

If you are unable to attend a local public hearing and wish to make written comments or secure additional information, you may contact the Office of the Public Counsel, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 573-751-4857 or toll-free 866-922-2959, email mopco@ded.mo.gov or the Missouri Public Service Commission Staff, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov .

On January 30, 2018, KCP&L and GMO filed electric rate cases with the Missouri Public Service Commission. KCP&L states it is seeking to increase annual electric revenues by approximately $16.4 million (which includes the rebasing of fuel for the Fuel Adjustment Charge). According to KCP&L, the average residential customer would see monthly electric rates increase by approximately $3.00 a month.

GMO states it is seeking to increase annual electric revenues by approximately $19.3 million (which includes the rebasing of fuel for the Fuel Adjustment Charge). According to GMO, the average residential customer would see electric rates increase by approximately $2.00 a month.

KCP&L serves approximately 272,800 electric customers in the Missouri counties of Carroll, Cass, Chariton, Clay, Howard, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Livingston, Pettis, Platte, Randolph and Saline.

GMO provides electric service to approximately 320,500 customers in Andrew, Atchison, Barton, Bates, Benton, Buchanan, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Clay, Clinton, Dade, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Holt, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte, Ray, St. Clair, Vernon and Worth counties.