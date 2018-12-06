PSC OPENS CASE TO ADJUST AMEREN MISSOURI’S ELECTRIC RATES

The Missouri Public Service Commission has opened a case to adjust the electric rates of Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri (Ameren Missouri) under a provision of Senate Bill 564 (SB 564), which was passed by the Missouri General Assembly and recently signed into law.

A section of SB 564 gives the Commission one-time authority to order an adjustment to the electric rates of certain electrical corporations in light of the recently enacted federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. SB 564 contains an emergency clause which allows the Commission only 90 days after its June 1, 2018 effective date to act on the granted authority.

Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than June 13, 2018, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov .

Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone 1-866-922-2959, email opcservice@ded.mo.gov) or the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.

Ameren Missouri provides electric service to approximately 1.2 million customers in Missouri.