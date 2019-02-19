PSC OPENS WORKING CASE TO EVALUATE FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS IN MISSOURI

JEFFERSON CITY---The Missouri Public Service Commission has opened a working case to evaluate potential mechanisms for further development of Missouri’s Electric Vehicle (EV) charging network and the Commission would like to do it as quickly as practicable.

Although participants in the workshop process may consider and evaluate any additional model or combination of models they choose, the Commission has directed them to evaluate the following three models in this working case:

1) A model similar to the one stipulated to by the parties and approved by the Commission in Kansas City Power & Light Company’s last rate case, where the company can own and operate the charging stations.

2) A “Make Ready” tariff proposal that includes an option to waive line extension charges from a customer seeking a line extension for separately metered EV charging that meets specific public policy considerations.

3) An alternate incentive program where program parameters, implementation, and cost recovery would be evaluated and defined in the context of a future rate proceeding.

This file (EW-2019-0229) will serve as a repository for documents and comments. Using this case, any person with an interest in this matter may view documents and may submit comments or documents. This is not a contested case so anyone may file a comment without legal counsel. Intervention requests are not necessary to submit comments or view documents.

The public is welcome to submit comments through the Commission’s electronic filing and information system (EFIS) at the Commission’s website (http://www.psc.mo.gov). Once at the website, click on the EFIS/Case filings link on the left side of the page. Scroll down and click on the public comment link. Please refer to File No. EW-2019-0229.

Written comments in hard copy should be sent to the attention of the Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102. Please refer to File No. EW-2019-0229.

The public can view the contents of the file by following the link at http://www.psc.mo.gov .

A workshop will be held on March 21, 2019, from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm in Room 450 of the Governor Office Building in Jefferson City.