PSC SETS HEARING SCHEDULE IN GRAIN BELT EXPRESS CASE

The Missouri Public Service Commission will hold formal evidentiary hearings in December in a certificate of convenience and necessity case (CCN) filed by Grain Belt Express Clean Line LLC (Grain Belt Express). This case is on remand from the Missouri Supreme Court. These hearings are intended to address any material changes in the evidence previously submitted to the Commission and admitted into the record in this case.

Grain Belt Express seeks a CCN to construct, own, operate and maintain a high voltage, direct current transmission line and associated facilities within Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Randolph, Monroe and Ralls counties in Missouri.

Formal evidentiary hearings will be held December 18-19, 2018, in Room 310 of the Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Jefferson City, Missouri. These hearings are scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. each day and will be streamed live on the Commission’s website (psc.mo.gov).

These hearings will be held in a building that meets accessibility standards required by the Americans with Disabilities Act. Any person requiring additional accommodations to participate in these hearings should call the Missouri Public Service Commission’s Hotline at 800-392-4211 (voice) or Relay Missouri at 711 before the hearings.