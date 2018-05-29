PSC Sets Intervention Deadline In Ameren Missouri Request To Construct A Wind Generation Facility

Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking a certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN) to construct, own and operate a wind generation facility in Schuyler and Adair counties. Ameren Missouri also seeks approval of a Renewable Energy Standard Cost Recovery Mechanism (RESRAM).

Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than June 7, 2018, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-0360, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov.

Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone (866) 922-2959, email opcservice@ded.mo.gov) or the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.

Ameren Missouri serves approximately 1.26 million electric customers in Missouri. -30-

Case No. EA-2018-0202