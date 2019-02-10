PSC SETS INTERVENTION DEADLINE IN REQUEST FILED BY EVERGY MISSOURI WEST

JEFFERSON CITY---Evergy Missouri West, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri West (formerly KCP&L-Greater Missouri Operations Company) has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to adjust its renewable energy standard rate adjustment mechanism (RESRAM) charge that currently appears on the monthly electric bills of Evergy Missouri West customers. The charge appears as a separate item on the monthly electric bill. The RESRAM charge is designed to recover costs associated with Missouri’s Renewable Energy Standard.

A residential customer using 1,000 kWh (kilowatt-hours) of electricity a month will see the RESRAM charge increase by approximately $0.05 a month from the current rate of approximately $0.83 a month to approximately $0.88 a month. Evergy Missouri West seeks to have the change take effect on December 1, 2019.

Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than October 15, 2019, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov .

Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone 1-866-922-2959, email opcservice@opc.mo.gov) or the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.

Evergy Missouri West provides electric service to approximately 323,470 customers in Andrew, Atchison, Barton, Bates, Benton, Buchanan, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Clay, Clinton, Dade, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Holt, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte, Ray, St. Clair, Vernon and Worth counties.