PSC SETS INTERVENTION DEADLINE IN SUMMIT NATURAL GAS REQUEST

JEFFERSON CITY---Summit Natural Gas of Missouri, Inc. (Summit) has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking Commission authority and a certificate of convenience and necessity to construct, own, operate, maintain and manage a natural gas distribution system providing natural gas service to one particular property in Lawrence County.

According to the application, the property is located in Spire Missouri, Inc.’s western service territory (formerly known as Missouri Gas Energy), but is also located in a section listed in Summit’s tariffs as being part of its Branson Division. This would be an expansion of Summit’s existing certificated area in Lawrence County.

Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than July 20, 2018, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-0360, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov .

Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone (866) 922-2959, e-mail opcservice@ded.mo.gov) or the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, e-mail pscinfo@psc.mo.gov). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.

Summit provides natural gas service to approximately 18,200 customers in the Missouri counties of Harrison, Daviess, Caldwell, Pettis, Benton, Morgan, Camden, Miller, Greene, Webster, Laclede, Wright, Douglas, Texas, Howell, Lawrence, Barry, Stone and Taney.